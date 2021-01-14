National/World

(CNN) -- Joanne Rogers, the widow of Fred Rogers, star of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," has died. She was 92.

The news was confirmed Thursday by Fred Rogers Productions in a statement posted in the company's official Instagram account. No cause of death was given in the statement.

"Fred Rogers Productions is deeply saddened by the passing of Joanne Rogers," the statement says. "The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions."

The late TV host Fred Rogers and his wife and acclaimed pianist, Joanne Rogers, who earned master's degree from Florida State University.

"Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne's family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her," the statement says.