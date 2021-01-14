Elderly woman rescued after wandering into heavily wooded area

National/World

GROTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — An elderly woman needed rescuing after she wandered into a heavily wooded area in Groton.

According to the Poquonnock Bridge Professional Firefighters Local 2704 union, it happened on Thursday morning in the area of Winding Hollow Road and Leaf Wood Lane.

Firefighters said the woman had wandered from her home and had to be tracked by K9 units.

She was found 20 feet below street level, about 100 yards into the woods, they said.

The location was described as a rocky wooded area.

Firefighters used ropes and a stokes basket to get her out.

She was treated by medical personnel on the scene.

