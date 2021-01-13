Officers in half of KCPD’s patrol divisions now have body-worn cameras

National/World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Officers in half of KCPD’s patrol divisions are now outfitted with body-worn cameras.

Patrol officers in both Northland divisions – North and Shoal Creek – and Central Patrol Division are now using body-worn cameras.

The department currently has 340 of them, and another 475 are on order for Phase 2 of the project.

The divisions for Phase 1 were selected due to how their staffing numbers correlated with the numbers of available cameras.

“I think they’re beneficial for both officers and the public,” said Officer Oasha White, an officer in Central Patrol Division who has been wearing one since November 2020.

Vendor Turn Key Mobile was selected for the department and provides Panasonic-brand body-worn cameras.

They were selected from a competitive bid process more than a year ago, and their body-worn cameras pair with the new dash cameras installed in KCPD vehicles in 2020.

If all goes as scheduled, all KCPD patrol officers will have body cameras by March.

