Mobile Mardi Gras Porch Parade is on the way

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — The Mobile Porch Parade is a way for Mobilians and visitors to celebrate the 2021 Mardi Gras season in the Port City.

Organizers say participation is simple and that all you have to do is decorate your home.

Participants can register to be included on the official parade map.

They say you can use the map to create your own viewing route and enjoy touring the parade of homes at your leisure– safely from the sidewalk, your car, or bike!

The group is currently registering MPP Participants! You can register here.

Don’t want to be on the official map? Just tag us @mobileporchparade or use #mobileporchparade to join in on the fun!

