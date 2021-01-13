Coweta school board member under fire for claiming to have attended Capitol riot

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

COWETA COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — One Coweta County School Board member, Linda Menk, appeared to have posted on Facebook that she had attended the January 6 Trump rally that culminated with a siege of the U.S. Capitol.

In her post, Menk claimed, “Just FYI. I’m here in DC for the Trump march.”

Menk shared another post, reiterating her attendance and blaming Antifa for the violence.

“Why was she there,” asked parent Kenya Brantley.

Brantley has kids in the school district, and believes Menk is unfit to hold her position following the claim.

“For you to be able to associate with people like that, I think it says a lot about you and a lot about your character.”

There is now a petition demanding Menk be removed from the school board; see it HERE.

“I’m all for everyone’s freedom of speech, and if she wants to protest and do those things that’s fine,” said parent Ashley Salsman, continuing, “But, being so vehemently divisive about it and dismissive of the fact that there was any violence…”

Some parents are also concerned about other posts on Menk’s Facebook page, a few of them political in nature, but the Coweta County Board of Education Chair, Amy Dees, says the posts do not involve the business of the school board.

“The fact that she’s in a position that makes decisions and has influence over our children – it’s very troublesome,” Salsman said.

CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson called Menk, who said her attorney would send a statement on the matter.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.