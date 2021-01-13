1 year later, mom still searching for answers in son’s murder

National/World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — It’s been over a year since 24-year-old Tyrese Washington was shot multiple times at the Polo Club Apartments. He died from his wounds and since his murder in August 2019, Washington’s mother, Latrice Cushon, has been desperately looking for answers.

“I just know that somebody knows what happened to my son,” Cushon said.

Cushon told CBS46 that Washington was living with a friend in a nearby complex at the time. She continued to say, Washington walked over to the Polo Club Apartments to meet someone the night of his murder.

“That is who we think did the unthinkable,” Cushon said.

Washington was working a construction job, getting ready to move into his own place and doing well, according to his mom. His birthday was Sunday.

“He would have been 26-years-old and instead we’re lighting a candle as a symbol that he was once here,” Cushon said.

But Cushon told CBS46 that over a year later, the case hasn’t made much progress. A DeKalb County police spokesperson said their leads haven’t led to new developments. Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb County police.

