PD: Machete-wielding man thought he was fighting off zombies

Colfax Township, MI (WNEM) — A 22-year-old Lansing man was arrested after a bizarre incident in Benzie County involving a deer, a machete, and the suspected use of intoxicants.

A Michigan State Police trooper received a call about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 for a crash involving a deer on Lindy Road near Copemish Road in Colfax Township.

When the trooper arrived on scene, he spoke to a passerby who reported the crash. The caller was about 150 yards behind the vehicle that struck the deer.

The caller told police he parked far away because the driver of the damaged vehicle was walking around acting funny and carrying something in his right hand.

The trooper then noticed a man running towards him with a machete, police said, adding the trooper ordered the man to drop the machete and he complied.

The man, 22-year-old Jordan Lee Cook, of Lansing, was then handcuffed.

“Cook was making statements that were irrational and he appeared to be under the influence. He spoke of things that were not there and stated he had been fighting off zombies,” MSP said.

Cook’s vehicle sustained heavy damage from hitting the deer. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper recovered three unloaded long guns from the trunk, police said.

Cook was lodged in the Benzie County Jail.

He was arraigned on Jan. 6 for one count of carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of operating under the influence.

