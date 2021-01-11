Woman dies in house fire, investigators believe ‘misplaced cigarette’ may be the cause

National/World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Women dies in house fire after “misplaced cigarette” investigators say.

Flames rip through a home in Southwest Atlanta at the 2800 block of Waters Road.

Six people fighting to make their way out but one women trapped inside.

“You could feel the heat from that hill right there that’s how hot it was,” said neighbor Victor Grant.

Fire rescue working to pull the 71-year-old women out but she did not make it.

“It still all like a dream… it’s just like a dream… I don’t know what to say,” said Paxton Mayes the son of the victim.

Paxton Mayes says his mother Gloria Mayes was a strong women, and he is shaken to his core by her loss.

“I just was over here two days ago checking on her I just was over here checking on her she was fine,” said Paxton.

Victim Gloria Mays coming out of the hospital just days before.

“Very loving caring sharing person she was a beautiful lady,” Grant says.

Battalion Chief Dan Cole says the fire was caused by a misplaced cigarette.

The chief encouraging people to be aware of their surroundings and take precaution in the cold weather.

“Don’t smoke when you’re going to bed, be careful… don’t put anything in the front of your space heaters when you use them… use the right side drop cord if you are going to use the space heater or plug it up straight to an outlet.”

Battalion Chief Cole advises everyone to install a working smoke detector.

Grant says after seeing something like this happens so close to home it puts life in perspective.

“You get more personal things back but you can’t get that life,” says Grant.

