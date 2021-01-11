St. Louis County and St. Charles County offer pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — St. Louis County and St. Charles County have launched online portals for residents to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Both counties say they are unsure when the vaccine will be made available to residents outside of Phase 1A, but the portals allow for anyone to pre-register.

The counties said they will follow up with residents once they are eligible to receive the vaccine according to the state’s tier system and when appointments are available.

Both counties are still working to identify and vaccinate people in the 1A tier – frontline healthcare workers.

St. Louis County health care workers who are in the state’s 1A category can request more information by emailing dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com. Those who qualify as 1A will be added to the vaccination list.

According to the county, the state has approved other providers to vaccinate those within the 1A category but has not identified those providers yet.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.