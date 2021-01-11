North Texas residents enjoy rare day of snow: ‘It lifts everybody’s spirits’

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS, TX (KTVT) — Just as quickly as it came, it went. In many parts of Dallas County, the snow has melted.

Many North Texans say it was a blast while it lasted and they created wonderful memories to look back on.

“It’s amazing,” Denise Binion said. “It’s filling me up with emotion!”

Snow angels, building snowmen, snowball fights, and sledding were just some of the activities her kids participated in Sunday in Richardson.

In Plano, about an inch of snow-covered Saanvi Verma‘s yard.

“My last few snows in North Texas haven’t lasted more than 30 minutes,” he said. “They haven’t lasted more than 30 minutes! So this one is pretty huge!”

“I think it lifts everybody’s spirits!” Binion said. “Snow is a very rare thing in Texas and it gives us hope. We’re all looking for it right now.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.