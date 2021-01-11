Nashville begins vaccinating people 75 and older

National/World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Over the weekend Nashville began vaccinating people over the age of 75 against the coronavirus.

1,200 doses were ready for those who had an appointment to receive the vaccine.

600 doses were administered on Saturday and another 600 on Sunday.

Metro Health spokesperson Brian Todd says vaccinations are staggered to keep lines moving.

“We don’t want our 75 and up standing out in the cold, so the way we have it set up today is to do about 150 vaccines every two hours,” Todd said.

Each person vaccinated will receive a vaccination card at the end of their appointment letting them know when to come back for their second shot.

The card also lets them know whether they received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Right now there is a waitlist for the 75 and older group to receive a vaccination.

