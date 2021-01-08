Police seek identity of man believed to be involved in multiple break-ins

National/World

ALMA, AR (KFSM) — Alma Police are hoping to identify a man believed to be involved with several vehicle break-ins that occurred overnight on Monday (Jan. 4).

Alma Police Department (APD) shared photos of the man and the vehicle he was driving.

APD believes he has ties in or around the Fort Smith area and was involved with the crimes or has information about them.

