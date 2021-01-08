Pelosi asks top general about precautions to prevent Trump from taking military actions, including nuclear strikes

National/World

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing President Donald Trump from initiating military actions or a nuclear strike.

Pelosi said in a statement to colleagues Friday that she spoke with Gen. Mark Milley. She said she spoke to the top general about “precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”

Democrats are discussing whether to act quickly to impeach Trump as soon as next week. This comes after Trump encouraged loyalists who ransacked the Capitol in a siege that has left five people dead.