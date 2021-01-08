Skip to Content
Omaha woman gives birth while in COVID-19 coma

    OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — An Omaha woman describes her experience falling into a coma after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and all while she was expecting a baby.

It was a scary and confusing time for Tiere Scott White.

“Kind of looking around like…what’s this, what’s going on here,” she said.

White is now a mother of 9. While she was pregnant, she went for a routine checkup in early October. Her blood pressure was high, and she tested positive for COVID-19.

