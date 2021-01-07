Titans 12th man will be “Nashville Six” hero officers

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Tennessee Titans will honor the six first responders who safely evacuated residents before the Christmas day bombing before the kickoff of Sunday’s playoff game.

The six officers – Brenna Hosey, Tyler Luellen, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping, James Wells, and Sergeant Timothy Miller – will attend the game and serve collectively as the honorary 12th Titan in the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“While we can never thank these officers enough for their heroic acts, it is an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to honor them at the game on Sunday,” said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said in a statement. “We are grateful for their service to our community and appreciate that we’ll have them on-site to support the team.”

They will be plunging the Titans Sword of Honor to mark the countdown to kickoff.

“To be able to stand at the stadium with [my fellow officers] and receive this honor together is amazing,” Wells said in a statement on Thursday. “[Our response on Christmas Day] was a total team effort. It was not what one individual did or said. It was about all of us coming together to protect our community, keep our community safe, and keep each other safe.”

Titans players will continue to wear the “615 Strong” helmet decal in this weekend’s game, honoring Nashville’s resilience and the six officers. The “6” is highlighted in Titans light blue in their honor.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.