Grocer to boost minimum pay for metro Atlanta workers to $15 an hour

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A grocer in metro Atlanta announced it is increasing its minimum wage for store employees.

According to a press release, Lidl will increase hourly employees minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The increase will take effect on February 8, 2021.

“Lidl is committed to offering our team members a market-leading wage and benefits package and we are proud to raise the bar in Atlanta again to this effect,” said Tiffany A. Irving, Director of HR at Lidl US. Raising the starting wage to $15/hour across the Atlanta area is consistent with our approach, appropriate for the region, and right for our growing team.”

A Lidl spokesperson noted the new minimum wage for metro Atlanta is more than double the federal and state minimum wage of $7.25 and $5.15 per hour respectively.

Since 2019, Lidl has opened 13 new stores in the metro region, employing around 350 people, according to a spokesperson.

In addition, Lidl also recently announced plans to invest $100 million in a new regional headquarters and distribution center in Covington.

