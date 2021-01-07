Grand jury will consider case against man accused in neighbor’s shooting death

National/World

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — The man accused in the shooting death of his Rankin County neighbor after an ongoing feud was released on bond Monday.

According to Madison and Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett, DeShawn Douglas, 18, was released on $75,000 bond. Bramlett tells WAPT that once bail is posted there is no preliminary hearing and the case is bound over to await action of the grand jury.

Douglas is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christopher Miln, 54.

Douglas’ attorney, Scott Gilbert, released a statement regarding his release Monday:

“Late this afternoon Shawn Douglas was released from jail and is now home with his family,” said Gilbert in a statement. “We will continue to investigate the case and we look forward to bringing the case to a favorable resolution in the near future. There are no further court appearances scheduled, and neither Shawn nor his family will be making any statements. Shawn and his family are grateful for all of the well-wishes, thoughts and prayers, and they ask for privacy as they try to return to a normal routine.”

On Dec. 28, Douglas and Miln got into an argument that turned deadly. They were caught on video by witnesses as the fight turned physical. Moments later, witnesses say Douglas shot Miln four times, killing him.

But according to court records and Douglas’ attorney, there was a volatile history between the two parties.

According to Gilbert, Miln “violently attacked” Douglas on the day of the shooting and threatened violence against Douglas for months prior. The statement also alleges threats were made, not only to Douglas but also against his 13-year-old brother.

WAPT received the court documents from Dec. 3 that show Miln was charged with simple assault and trespassing after another incident with Douglas.

Miln was remanded and ordered no contact with Douglas.

On the afternoon of Dec. 28, the ongoing feud culminated in the death of Miln, resulting in a manhunt for Douglas, who ultimately surrendered to authorities several hours later.

Douglas appeared in court and was charged with first-degree murder. The case will now appear before a grand jury at a later date.

