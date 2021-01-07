After over a dozen COVID deaths during holidays, one assisted living facility is desperate for vaccine

National/World

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Some long-term care facilities have already received the COVID-19 vaccines, but others are desperately waiting.

A New Mexico assisted living group saw more than a dozen deaths across its facilities just over the holidays.

“The closest thing I can compare is war,” said Luke Nachtrab, president and owner of Vista Living Care.

This pandemic has been tough on everyone, but it’s the most vulnerable who’ve been hit the hardest.

“Still following all the PPE procedures and then some, we still have masks and shields and gloves and just kind of awaiting the vaccine,” said Nachtrab.

Nachtrab said his three assisted living facilities went nearly nine months without a single COVID case, then got hit hard over the holidays from Thanksgiving to Christmas. In Santa Fe, Sierra Vista & Vista Hermosa saw a combined 28 cases and 14 deaths. And in Las Cruces, The Arbors saw 23 cases and six deaths, out of 24 residents.

Statewide, more than 100 long-term care facilities have seen a positive COVID-19 case in residents or staff in the last 28 days. After the weeks they’ve had, Nachtrab said most are eager to get the vaccine.

“The gal from Walgreens emailed me today and said do you have a date in mind and I’m like yeah as soon as possible like we’re small – we could be ready tomorrow if we need to,” said Nachtrab.

But, they’re still waiting. According to him, Walgreens has covered the nursing homes first and told him it’s now making its way to assisted living facilities. His Las Cruces location is the only one with a set date.

“We’re just really ready to get back to normal and kind of be back together as a family unit,” said Nachtrab.

There’s no date yet for when they’ll receive the vaccine at the Santa Fe locations, but the owner is hopeful they’ll get it within the month. Nachtrab said seniors and staff are now all in the recovery stage and there’s no more cases.

The state has said it plans to vaccinate 31,000 people at long-term care facilities over the next few months.

