Hunt continues for armed thieves who held up Brinks truck, got away with large amount of cash

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — Two thieves are still on the run after ambushing a Brinks security truck driver, holding him at gunpoint, and raiding his armored vehicle just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mobile police say he was parked at a pump at the Chevron gas station on Higgins and Tufts Rd when the armed men approached the driver.

“Took a large sum of money and fled the scene in a blue four-door passenger vehicle,” said Cpl. Ryan Blakely.

The truck was surrounded by police moments after the pair took off.

Investigators were still on the scene hours later, scrubbing through what surveillance cameras captured, trying to figure out who the bandits are.

It’s possible the holdup was caught on video since multiple cameras point in that direction.

“Interviewing the witnesses, trying to get everybody’s statements so they can gather enough information so they can catch the subjects,” said Cpl. Blakely.

MPD says it’s not clear how much money exactly the thieves got away with.

They say they will not be releasing what was captured on surveillance at this time.

