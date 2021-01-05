Woman taken to hospital after her car was struck by a oncoming train

National/World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — On Monday, January 4, 2021 at approximately 9:13 p.m., police responded to Government Boulevard at Dauphin Island Parkway in reference to a traffic accident involving a train.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the driver was traveling westbound on Government Boulevard and attempted to cross the train tracks at Dauphin Island Parkway.

According to witnesses, several cars crossed the tracks to outrun the train and this driver tried to do the same.

MPD states her car was struck by the train and pushed about 150 feet down the tracks. The woman complained of chest pain and was transported to the hospital.

Alabama Port Authority responded and conducted the investigation.

