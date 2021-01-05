Seismograph box causes bomb scare outside of West Nashville Walmart

National/World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Nashville Bomb Squad was called in with Metro Nashville Police to investigate what witnesses at the scene are saying was a suspicious package outside of the Walmart at 7044 Charlotte Pike.

After an investigation, it was discovered that the item in the box was a seismograph which is an instrument that measures and records details of earthquakes, such as force and duration left there by a company to record ground movements, according to officials at the scene.

At this time, it is not clear which company left the item on the property.

