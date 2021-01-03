Community rallies behind family who lost home to fire

National/World

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV ) — The Maui community is rallying behind the Shoma family from Wailuku after they lost their home to a fire on New Years Day.

Maui Fire reports the fire happened around 1 a.m. on Lihiliho Street, and destroyed the home along with several cars. The cause is still under investigation.

Luckily no one was injured, but the family lost everything. Family friends tells KITV4 this all comes are as the family patriarch is also battling Stage 4 lung cancer.

4 adults and 4 children lived in the home. Now the community is stepping in to help a family they say has always been there for others.

If you want to help the Shoma family, you can find the GoFundMe page gofundme.com/f/battling-cancer-and-house-just-burned-down?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR3EyqlIPpwwG_BDBK2G6TZL1RPphSC9u41w8Dj_irDxuK_rbufECDdFg70

