Surfer saves woman swept in the ocean on Oahu’s north shore

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Hawaii (KITV) — An incredible rescue on Oahu’s north shore is making world news.

Australian Surfer Mikey Wright was seen saving a woman in rough surf Thursday afternoon.

“This lady is so lucky to be alive. The North Shore surf can sweep up and grab you at anytime,” North Shore Lifeguard Association posted on Instagram.

Mikey Wright posted the captivating videos with the caption, “Hold my beer.”

There was a High Surf Warning on Thursday for both north and west facing shores on O’ahu.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.