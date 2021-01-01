Omaha brewery hopes to increase production cap

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT) — Ten thousand gallons and not one drop more. That’s how much liquor Nebraska distilleries can produce per year by law.

Zac Triemert, president and master brewer at Brickway in the Old Market, said they reached their limit earlier this month and had to stop.

He sells his product to three states and is trying to have that limit changed.

“There was really nothing we could do except wait until January to start again,” Triemert said. “But we’re working directly with State Senator Tony Vargas to introduce a bill in January to increase that cap significantly.”

Triemert said he can produce up to 100,000 gallons, if necessary, and is hoping to increase the cap to 200,000 gallons.

The brewery plans to start distilling spirits again tomorrow, in the new year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.