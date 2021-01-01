Harvest Moon Bagel in Lancaster open to serve customers on New Year’s Day

National/World

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Many stores close their doors to customers on New Year’s Day, but the oven was hot and bagels were made fresh for customers Friday morning at Harvest Moon Bagel in Lancaster.

Darkened store fronts and quiet city streets — yet orders were piling up to serve those shopping local for the holiday!

The owner and bagel boss of Harvest Moon Bagel, Chelsea Zawisa said things have been tough because of the pandemic, they owe it to their customers for being able to stay in business.

She said they made the call to open up for New Year’s Day to have bagels ready for everyone waking up hungry at home.

“Our customers have been really supportive adapting to using our online ordering system and ordering from our online store and just you know they still want our bagels and it’s been really great,” said Zawisa.

They are open until noon on New Year’s day.

They will be taking a small winter break, but will reopen on January 7 with their normal business hours.

Due to the colder weather, their take-out window will be going way.

