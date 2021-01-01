7 people shot at Fort Smith event center on New Year’s morning

National/World

FORT SMITH, Arkansas (KFSM ) — At about 4:08 a.m. on Friday (Jan. 1), Fort Smith Police responded to a call of shots fired at a local event center in the 3200 block of Towson Avenue.

After arriving at New Wave Event Center, police discovered seven gunshot victims with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries after an exchange of gunfire between at least two individuals at the center.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.

No arrests have been made at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

The Wave is licensed as an event center and according to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, event centers do not follow the same curfew requirements as night clubs, bars or restaurants.

All agencies with interest have been notified to investigate all possible public health and other violations.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479-) 709-5100.

