mother on life support, son at burn unit one week after escaping fire

FOLEY, Alabama (WALA) — A Foley mother is on life support after her family says she risked her life to save her two children in a house fire last Tuesday.

Lelann Thompson jumped through a window that morning, able to get her kids out of the home just in time. Her son Jaysin is recovering at a burn unit in Texas while Lelann is in critical condition at University Hospital.

“Running through the fire to get to Jaysin, she was a hero,” her brother Bobby said. “It wasn’t like a small fire, it was fully engulfed when she made the decision to run through the fire to get to her son.”

While the road for Lelann and Jaysin remains long, their family is putting their faith in God and the power of prayer.

“The power of prayer is the only thing that’s gonna make that happen,” Garza said “All the the stuff in the world means nothing if they’re not home.”

Since the fire, Jaysin has improved to the point where he can take a few steps and speak a little; progress his family hopes comes soon for Lelann.

“She’s on life support so she’s unable to communicate with us so if everything went right and she was able to come off life support to where she was able to open her eyes or be able to communicate like Jaysin is, that would mean the world to us,” Garza said.

