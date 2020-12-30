Police: Man using cane, wheelchair tries to rob bank in Manhattan

National/World

NEW YORK (WCBS ) — Police are trying to track down a man they say attempted to rob a bank earlier this month in Manhattan.

The suspect walked into the bank with a cane and fled in a wheelchair, police say.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 at a Wells Fargo Bank on the Avenue of the Americas in Midtown.

Police said the suspect handed a 25-year-old teller a note demanding cash. She did not comply, and he took off heading east on West 45th Street.

Anyone with information about the robbery attempt is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

