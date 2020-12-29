New details released on apartment complex fire that left dozens without a home

Skip to Content
    SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WYFF) — New details were released Tuesday about a fire at a Spartanburg County apartment complex on Monday.

Westview-Fairforest Fire Department, Spartanburg Fire Department and Tyger River Fire Department responded to The Grove off Highway 29 around 6:30 p.m.

At least seven units were damaged.

“You hate to see this anytime. Somebody to go through this. Especially a group of people that live in a building like that. It being a few days after Christmas. It’s always tough,” assistant fire chief of the Westview-Fairforest Fire Department ,Tracy Williams, said.

Spartanburg County deputies said Tuesday that the fire started on the second story balcony near a dryer vent, an outlet and a bag of clothes.

The cause is still undetermined with no indication it was intentionally set, Lt. Kevin Bobo said.

He said fire investigators are unable to rule out a dryer-related fire, electrical fire or discarded smoking materials.

The Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire by providing financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing.

