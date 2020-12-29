Arizona truck driver charged in fatal cyclist crash cited by federal transportation authority

National/World

LAS VEGAS (KVVU Saff) — The Arizona truck driver involved in a deadly crash that killed five cyclists outside of Las Vegas was declared an “imminent hazard to public safety” by a federal transportation authority and ordered to cease all operations of commercial motor vehicles in interstate commerce, according to a report published Monday.

In a document authored by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), Jordan A. Barson, an Arizona-licensed commercial driver, was served the federal order Dec. 23.

Barson, employed by RoadRunner Transport, killed five bicyclists and injured multiple others who were taking part in an annual interstate ride called the Nipton Loop on Nov. 10. During an investigation, Nevada Highway Patrol determined Barson had drugs in his system, including “almost ten times the lawful amount” of methamphetamine, the FMCSA report read.

According to Nevada state law, it is illegal to operate a commercial motor vehicle in a public space with methamphetamine in one’s blood or urine equal to or greater than 100 nanograms per milliliter (blood) or 500 nanograms per milliliter (urine), per NRS 484C.120.

Barson was charged with five counts of DUI resulting in death, one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, five counts of reckless driving resulting in death and one count reckless driving resulting in bodily harm.

“A subsequent investigation of RoadRunner Transport AZ Inc., found that neither the carrier nor Barson maintained drivers’ records-of-duty status as required by federal regulations,” the report read.

These records, required in 24-hour logs, include proof of trip information, such as: toll receipts, fuel records and other documents verifying trip logistics.

“Every motor carrier must require every driver to record his/her duty status for each 24-hour period using specific methods outlined by regulation,” according to the FMCSA website.

Barson’s actions constituted “blatant violations of the [federal safety regulations] and ongoing and repeated disregard for the safety of the motoring public,” according to the report.

The transportation company which employed Barson could also face civil penalties brought forth by FMCSA.

Barson is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas where he awaits his initial court appearance scheduled for Dec. 30.

