Man in critical condition after vehicle, bus crash

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A man is recovering in the hospital after a crash between a vehicle and a bus in Flint.

It happened on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1:25 p.m.

According to the investigation, the victim’s vehicle was southbound on S. Saginaw Street and struck the side of an eastbound Mass Transportation Authority bus on Third Street.

Flint Police said the bus then ran off the roadway and struck a building, located at 615 S. Saginaw St.

The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash.

