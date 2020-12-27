The Wisconsin Black Historical Society celebrates Kwanzaa

National/World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT ) — Christmas might be over, but Kwanzaa is just getting started.

Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration that honors African culture and tradition.

The Wisconsin Black Historical Society put on their own virtual Kwanzaa celebration Saturday, Dec. 27. The event included performances featuring entertainment like dancing and other musical shows.

Several guests who celebrate Kwanzaa spoke Saturday night, using the holiday as a platform to discuss African-American culture.

“We come from strong people with an emphasis on survival even when they were under the most extreme, the most suppressive, and the most brutal forms that took place in modern mankind and even throughout humanity, they always had a will to survive,” Assistant Professor of History from Delaware State University Dr. Anton House said.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 and become popular in the 19080s and 1990s in Tandem with the Black Power movement.

