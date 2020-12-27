Antioch, TN, neighbors recognize RV used in explosion

National/World

NASHVILLE (WSMV ) — As Federal Agencies push for answers in the Nashville explosion, the investigation to law enforcement to a house in Antioch where officials believe the RV used in the blast may have been kept.

Multiple senior federal law enforcement officials told NBC News Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching the home of Anthony Quinn Warner. The investigation is taking place at a home in the 100 block of Bakertown Road in Antioch.

A Google street view image of the location showed a RV parked in the driveway, however that RV is no longer there.

A RV, which matches the one in the Google street view image, exploded outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North around 6:45 a.m.

Neighbors say they, too, recognized the RV.

“We’ve always seen the RV in the back,” said Sarah who lives nearby.

“You never know who your neighbors are,” said neighbor Jesus.

They told NEWS4 the RV had been parked behind the home for years, then recently disappeared.

“He started moving it like about a month ago, but before that it never moved at all. And he had a bunch of other cars around here. I don’t know where they went,” said Marco. He lives in the duplex adjacent to Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, who authorities said may have connections to the blast.

Marco said Warner would keep to himself.

“He would always be on some ladder. I think working on that antena there. And then power washing,” said Marco.

We found Warner’s house covered in security cameras and no trespassing signs.

Many who live on the street say this experience makes them wish they knew their neighbors a little better.

“You just open it up, and you’re like, Woah, wait a minute, there’s FBI, there’s ATF, there’s police, the roads are blocked,” said Sarah.

“Imagine he had a malfunction while making that bomb,” said Jesus. “All this block would’ve been affected, you know.”

Two law enforcement officials also confirmed to the Associated Press a person of interest has been identified in connection with the explosion.

Metro Police said the incident was “an intentional act.” The explosion damaged 41 businesses and injured at least three people.

The senior federal law enforcement officials told NBC News that they are still following leads and still want help from the public.

News 4 crews are on the scene as authorities go door to door asking for information. News 4 crews have seen four evidence bags brought out of the home.

Authorities were in the house for hours on Saturday. An FBI spokesperson told NEWS4 no one was inside the home when they arrived.

It is a duplex house and agents did not have information about the other side of the duplex.

