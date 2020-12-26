Mom and son duo taking part in Resolution Run

National/World

ATLANTA (Rockdale Citizen ) — Conyers resident Justin Knight and his mother will kick off the New Year by participating in the Atlanta Track Club’s Annual Resolution Run on Jan. 1. Knight and mom Teresa will be among 16 push-assist and wheelchair teams sponsored by The Kyle Pease Foundation, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2021.

Knight, 23, became The Foundation’s third sponsored athlete in 2012. He is currently employed by The Foundation. For Knight, who was born with cerebral palsy, the Resolution Run is an event he looks forward to every year.

“As a mother and son push-assist duo, Justin and I are so thankful for The Kyle Pease Foundation and the Atlanta Track Club for their collaboration to promote inclusion in its races,” said Teresa Knight. “We can’t think of a better way to ring in the New Year than competing together. It means the world to us to be a part of such a loving and accepting local running community.”

While able-bodied participants will race near the Atlanta Track Club’s office, The Kyle Pease Foundation athletes will compete in socially-distanced waves at the Florence Road Trailhead of the Silver Comet Trail in Powder Springs to socially distance and remain safe.

Since its inception in June 2011, The Kyle Pease Foundation has supported 135 families across more than 1,000 finish lines and raised $3.5 million. In honor of its 10th year, The Foundation’s founders, Brent and Kyle Pease, will work to support more families and cross more finish lines than ever before in 2021. The Foundation’s commitment to inclusion is as strong today as it was 10 years ago.

“Looking back to when we started The Foundation, we couldn’t imagine beyond our wildest dreams accomplishing what we have in 10 short years. From our first Peachtree Road Race to our historic accomplishment at the IRONMAN World Championship, we are so grateful for the love and support from the city of Atlanta over the past decade,” said Brent Pease, executive director of The Kyle Pease Foundation. “As we look ahead to 2021, we have our hopes and expectations set historically high. We have big plans to make up for lost time in 2020 and break more barriers for inclusion than ever before.”

The Kyle Pease Foundation, founded in 2011, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of the disabled through sports. It is focused on generating awareness of inclusion and raising funds to promote success for persons with disabilities by providing assistance to meet their individual needs. Its founders strive to provide an inclusive community to all. The Foundation’s programs include scholarships, medical or adaptive sports equipment and contributing to organizations that provide similar assistance to disabled persons. The Foundation also participates in educational campaigns to create awareness about cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

For more information on The Foundation or speaking opportunities with the Pease brothers, visit kylepeasefoundation.org.

