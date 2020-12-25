Skip to Content
Police cruiser struck by driver who lost control of vehicle on icy roadway

    FRANKLIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — Officers with the Franklin Police Department posted a picture to their Facebook page Thursday night, urging everyone to be cautious on the slick roadways.

They want to remind drivers if you don’t have to go anywhere — just stay home.

One of their sergeants was helping a stranded motorist on 441 northbound near Dowdle Mountain Road when another car lost control and struck the parked police cruiser.

No one was seriously hurt— but a reminder of how dangerous the roads can be after wintry weather.

