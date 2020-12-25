Skip to Content
Nashville Fire responding to explosion on Second Avenue North

    NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Nashville Fire is responding an explosion on Second Ave. North downtown early Friday morning.

Emergency crews have closed a 10-block radius around the site of the explosion.

Smoke was visible on the Nashville skyline as people in the area reported feeling a large shaking before 6:30 a.m..

It is unclear at this time what led to the explosion or if there any injuries.

