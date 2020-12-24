Victims of Wednesday fatal crash identified

National/World

HERSHEY, Nebraska (WOWT) — Three people including a child who died as a result of a car accident on I-80 Wednesday have been identified by the Nebraska State Patrol.

The driver, Edgar Navarro, 24, and passengers Idayalid Bautista, 25 and Alexa Navarro, 4, of Westminster, CO were the victims of a fatal accident near mile marker 167.

Two passengers, including a three-year-old girl and an 11-month-old girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the accident. Bautista was the mother of all three children.

The NSP reported Edgar Navarro was driving eastbound on I-80 at about 10:41 a.m. when winter weather conditions caused the vehicle to cross the median and collide with a westbound semi.

Edgar was the father of all three children.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

