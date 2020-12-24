Suspect burglarizes woman’s fridge while she sleeps

National/World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — According to the Mobile Police, On Tuesday December 22nd around 8:42 p.m. they responded Roberts Brothers Condos on Dauphin Street in reference to a burglary.

The victim stated that the subject entered her condo while she was sleeping on her couch and took multiple articles from her refrigerator and condo before leaving.

The victim said that she had video of the subject burglarizing a model apartment at their Robert’s Brothers property on the previous night.

Mobile Police located the suspect Donald Ramsey, 29 while on scene and took him into custody.

