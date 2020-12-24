Metro Police gifting Christmas baskets to Nashville families

National/World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — With Christmas less than 24 hours away, the Metro Nashville Police Department wants to make sure families in Davidson County have a happy holiday.

Metro Police are making a Christmas cheer in a basket from food to toys to help hundreds of families have a Merry Christmas.

“We deliver to 175 families four baskets of food, toys for families in need and we also help out with the elderly,” said Metro Police Sgt. Derek Keeler. “We’ve able to assist 80 elderly individuals this year.”

Meeting the Christmas need was done with the help of the community.

“We have overwhelming community support, which is amazing because we’re now like a pipeline from the community that can help those in need,” said Metro Police Commander Harmon Hunsicker, who organizes the annual event.

“We’ve been doing this for over 25 years and I can’t think of a better way that our company and area motorcycle riders can get together and help the police department with the great charity,” said Bubba Boswell, with Boswell Harley Davidson.

Metro Police said they hope they can continue to do this, giving back to the community that they serve.

