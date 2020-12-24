Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 12:55 pm

Group lifts car off woman after 2 people struck at Quincy grocery store

Click here for updates on this story

    QUINCY, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Two people were struck by a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Quincy grocery store.

The vehicle struck a 65-year-old man at the Stop & Shop at 495 Southern Artery.

The driver then backed up and struck a woman, who became trapped under the car.

A group of police officers and a bystander lifted the vehicle off the woman.

The victims suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 40s, was taken to the hospital for observation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content