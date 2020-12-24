Driver in crash that killed 5 bicyclists extradited to Clark County

National/World

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The box truck driver involved in a crash that killed five bicyclists earlier this month has been extradited to Clark County.

Jordan Alexander Barson was extradited from Mojave County, Arizona, and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday, jail records show.

Barson is charged with multiple DUI counts in the crash, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office and court records. Court records indicate that prosecutors will ask that Barson’s bail be set at $1 million.

He faces five counts of DUI resulting in death, one count DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and six counts of reckless driving, according to court records.

Clark County DA Steve Wolfson said on Dec. 16 that the charges came after “significant amounts” of methamphetamine were found in Barson’s system. Wolfson said the results came from a blood draw taken shortly after the crash.

Erin Michelle Ray (39), Gerrard Suarez Nieva (41), Michael Todd Murray (57), Aksoy Ahmet (48), and Thomas Chamberlin Trauger (57) died at the scene, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said. All victims were from Las Vegas. The cause of death for the victims involved blunt force injuries to the body. The cause was ruled an accident, according to the coroner.

Wolfson said prosecutors believe that Barson fell asleep at the wheel at the time of the crash.

