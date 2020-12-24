5-year-old girl, dog who stayed by her side die in house fire in western Oklahoma, officials say

National/World

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A 5-year-old girl and her dog who stayed by her side died in an early morning house fire Wednesday in western Oklahoma.

Shortly after 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, a fire sparked at a two-story home in the 300 block of South Third Street in Mountain View, Oklahoma, which is in Kiowa County. A news release states that seven people — two adults and five juveniles — and the family dog were inside the home.

State fire officials confirmed that a 5-year-old girl’s body was recovered in the living room alongside her dog, who stayed beside her.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will lead the investigation into the fire along with the Mountain View police and fire departments and the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

Multiple GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the family.

