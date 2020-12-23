Relatives of 2 men shot on I-64 in Metro East still searching for answers months after their deaths

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — The families of Cedric Gibson, 28, and Alando Harris, 47, say so many questions remain regarding the circumstances of their deaths.

Illinois State Police say the men were shot while traveling westbound on I-64 near mile marker 3 in East St. Louis in April.

“Speechless. I can’t describe it,” said Deangelo Ramsey.

Eight months since their killing, their families say they haven’t received any updates from investigators.

“We don’t know anything,” Ramsey said.

ISP says the two men were on I-64 near north 15th Street, after leaving a convenience store two miles away. Their family says the men, who are cousins, were returning home after running to the store for a few drinks.

Family members say they don’t know if the men were targeted, innocent victims of a rolling gun battle, or victims of a road rage incident.

ISP isn’t releasing specifics about the case, but say they don’t know where the shots came from and are still investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.