Police announce new Special Victims Unit to tackle physical abuse, sex crimes and crimes against children

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) — The Lawrence, KS, Police Department is announcing the LKPD Special Victims Unit (SVU).

LKPD says it has focused on the development of the SVU for over a year.

It says the addition is part of the department’s commitment to a survivor-focused philosophy.

The primary focus of the SVU will be cases involving physical abuse such as crimes against children, crimes of a sexual nature, and those involving domestic violence.

The LKPD says it will incorporate trauma-informed best practices that leverage its continued partnership with the Willow Victim Advocate, the incoming Douglas County District Attorney and other community stakeholders.

“One of the great things about our new police facility is that we’ve incorporated a safe, comfortable space for these individuals who are in an extraordinarily vulnerable time in their lives,” said LKPD Interim Police Chief Anthony Brixius.

“Their first encounter with law enforcement must be positive, and we’re proud to have a dedicated group whose sole purpose is the well-being of these victims and their families,” he said.

LKPD will also partner with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office who will have dedicated prosecutors assigned to these crimes.

“The District Attorney’s Office looks forward to collaborating with the Lawrence Kansas Police Department to develop a coordinated and trauma-informed response to addressing issues of sexual assault, domestic violence, and crimes against children in our community,” said incoming Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez.

