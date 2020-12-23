Family seeks help to find missing Sacramento 13-year-old Matthiya Miller

National/World

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A Sacramento mother is pleading for her 13-year-old daughter’s safe return after she went missing nearly a week ago.

Matthiya Miller was last seen Thursday near Del Luna Court off 24th Street and Meadowview Road in south Sacramento, police said. She is considered at-risk.

Her mother and brother say Matthiya has never done anything like this before.

“This is not a normal thing for her,” said Melissa Essick, the girl’s mother. “She has never been anywhere. She doesn’t know how to catch the bus. She doesn’t catch the bus to school. She’s never caught the bus anywhere unless she was on a field trip. She does not know how to get around.”

Matthiya’s brother Matthais said his sister “never went anywhere without me.”

“I’m usually on her,” he said. “I wouldn’t let her walk out the house without looking over the staircase.”

Matthiya was last wearing blue Lilo & Stich pajamas but may have taken a change of clothes with her, Sacramento police have said. She is 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs about 145 pounds. Police also said she has ties to the Stockton area.

