Teen charged as adult in connection with stabbing and robbery

National/World

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — A 17 year-old is charged as an adult in connection with a stabbing and robbery that happened in October in Spring Garden Township.

Police say that on October 15, a man was approached in the parking lot at 908 South George Street and asked for a ride. When he refused, the victim was stabbed and his car was stolen.

The vehicle in the next morning in Lancaster County and found evidence in the car and at the scene that identified Tymere Forry, 17, according to investigators.

Forry, who is being charged as an adult, was taken into custody in Lancaster County.

He is facing charges of robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, and aggravated assault.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 31.

