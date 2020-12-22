Police chase man accused of stealing vehicle left to warm up outside of victim’s home

National/World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile Police tased a man after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, investigators said.

Officers said 33-year-old Eric Riley stole a vehicle after the owner went back into her home to let the car warm up. When the woman discovered her car was stolen, she called police and officers were able to use the vehicle’s OnStar GPS system to track it down.

Police said they spotted the vehicle near Halls Mill Road and Cherokee Street and attempted to stop Riley, but he took off.

Investigators said he led officers on a chase that came to an end on Hurtel Street when the car’s tire went flat.

Police said Riley bailed out and tried to run away, but officers caught up to him and used a taser on Riley before taking him into custody.

