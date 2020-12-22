2 arrested in connection to Omaha homicide after teen’s body found in Wyoming

National/World

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing of a 16-year-old boy that happened in May this year.

Jose Ramos, 19, has been booked into the Douglas County Corrections for Accessory to a Felony, Possession of Gun by a Prohibited Person, and Tampering with Evidence.

A 17-year-old juvenile male has been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center for Manslaughter, 1st Degree Felony Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Tampering with Evidence.

In May, Omaha Police Detectives were made aware of an abandoned vehicle in Wyoming that contained the body of a 17-year-old boy from Omaha.

It was determined that the victim was shot near 33rd and L streets in Omaha, succumbed to his injuries, and then was driven to Wyoming where the vehicle ran out of gas and was abandoned, according to the release.

