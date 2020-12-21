Skip to Content
Package containing family heirloom quilts stolen from family’s doorstep

    MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities family is hoping you can help, after some priceless memories vanished from their home.

Mary Karlsson’s father recently passed away, so she had his T-shirts made into five quilts.

A delivery company dropped the quilts off at Karlsson’s house in St. Paul, but the boxes disappeared before she had a chance to get them.

Karlsson’s father, a retired teacher, was known for wearing the silly shirts, and the quilts were meant to be keepsakes for his grandchildren.

“Really we need a Christmas miracle story here,” Karlsson said. “If you’ve lost anyone you would understand how special these quilts would be to return to this family.”

The family is offering a $100 reward for each quilt, no questions asked. They were in two different boxes, and each have navy-blue flannel on the back.

