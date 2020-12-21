Father, son kill each other after son said he shot his father’s dog

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — According to Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer, a father and son shot and killed each other Saturday night in Wagarville.

Stringer said the altercation started after the father, 60-year-old Kelvin James Coker, found his dog had been shot. He then drove to his son’s house armed with a gun.

Investigators said the son, 32 year-old Kelvin Nicholas Coker, admitted that he killed the dog and his father shot him in the thigh. The sheriff said the son returned fire with a shotgun, at close range, killing his father.

The son later died from his injuries at the scene. Stringer told FOX10 News the tragedy happened in a “very dysfunctional family.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.