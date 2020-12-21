Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 2:41 pm

Father, son kill each other after son said he shot his father’s dog

Click here for updates on this story

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — According to Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer, a father and son shot and killed each other Saturday night in Wagarville.

Stringer said the altercation started after the father, 60-year-old Kelvin James Coker, found his dog had been shot. He then drove to his son’s house armed with a gun.

Investigators said the son, 32 year-old Kelvin Nicholas Coker, admitted that he killed the dog and his father shot him in the thigh. The sheriff said the son returned fire with a shotgun, at close range, killing his father.

The son later died from his injuries at the scene. Stringer told FOX10 News the tragedy happened in a “very dysfunctional family.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content